Deutsche Bank Raises Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target to GBX 410

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 410 ($5.39) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synthomer to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Synthomer in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 375 ($4.93) price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Synthomer from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synthomer has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 405 ($5.33).

Shares of LON:SYNT opened at GBX 350.40 ($4.61) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 305.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 322.11. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 16.07. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.02 ($2.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

