Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $124,930.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,795.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $153,295 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 13.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,172 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 62,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.