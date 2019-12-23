Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DLTR. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.78.

DLTR opened at $94.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $82.21 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.61.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 70,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $8,114,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $83,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,981.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,719 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,984. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,251,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,357 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,778,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,360,000 after buying an additional 2,816,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,401,000 after buying an additional 1,260,064 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,671,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,315,000 after buying an additional 536,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,999,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,158,000 after buying an additional 73,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

