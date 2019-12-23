DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get DS Smith alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut DS Smith from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. DS Smith has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DS Smith (DITHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.