Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Director Richard Allan Howes Sells 125,300 Shares

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Director Richard Allan Howes sold 125,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$705,439.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$760,196.38.

DPM stock traded up C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$5.60. The company had a trading volume of 250,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,699. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.81. The company has a market cap of $999.85 million and a P/E ratio of 50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dundee Precious Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$3.44 and a 1 year high of C$6.66.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$125.29 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPM. Scotiabank downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial set a C$7.75 price target on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.19.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.