Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer David Rae Sells 2,652 Shares

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer David Rae sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.71, for a total value of C$15,142.92.

Shares of TSE DPM traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$5.60. The company had a trading volume of 250,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $999.85 million and a PE ratio of 50.91. Dundee Precious Metals Inc has a one year low of C$3.44 and a one year high of C$6.66.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$125.29 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DPM shares. M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$7.75 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.19.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

