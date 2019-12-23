Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.44

Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.44 and last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEA. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,310 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 24.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 15.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 8.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

