ECC Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, ECC has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ECC has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $83.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECC coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00056933 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00082905 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000902 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00071063 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,568.25 or 0.99889055 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ECC is ecc.network.

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

