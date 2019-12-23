Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a sell rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.58.

Ecopetrol stock opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.66. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5256 per share. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 46.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 112.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ecopetrol by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

