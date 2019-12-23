Eden (EDN) Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Eden has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Eden has traded up 56.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Eden token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00182428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.01174404 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117389 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

