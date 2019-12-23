Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EDIT. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.65.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 842.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.53%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 137,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 75,782 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

