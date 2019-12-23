eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will report earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.55. eHealth reported earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. eHealth had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised eHealth to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $111.00 price target on eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price target on shares of eHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.91.

In other news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $342,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 236.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 43,575 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $3,141,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $32,592,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHTH stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $96.37. 172,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,348. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 152.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. eHealth has a twelve month low of $34.14 and a twelve month high of $112.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average of $82.45.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

