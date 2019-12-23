Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Elanor Investors Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

Shares of ENN stock opened at A$2.12 ($1.50) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.62 million and a P/E ratio of 41.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$2.16 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.01. Elanor Investors Group has a 12 month low of A$1.62 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of A$2.40 ($1.70).

About Elanor Investors Group

Elanor Investors Group is a real estate investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in the hospitality and accommodation sector with a focus on hotels and tourism in Australia. Elanor Investors Group is based in Australia.

