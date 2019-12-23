Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.92

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.92 and last traded at $108.45, with a volume of 438584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average is $97.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $48,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,597.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.91, for a total value of $863,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,400 shares of company stock worth $6,335,605. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,953 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,024 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 265,652 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,904 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

