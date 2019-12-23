Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELVT shares. ValuEngine cut Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE ELVT opened at $4.49 on Monday. Elevate Credit has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $195.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $58,538.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 471,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,221.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,126 shares of company stock worth $1,326,180 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 54.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 98.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 71,873 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Elevate Credit by 15.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

