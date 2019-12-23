Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 19,705 Shares

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 19,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,618,794.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,560,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,103,607.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $27,023,350.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,962 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $1,312,151.40.

On Friday, December 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,038 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $23,313,665.70.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.77, for a total transaction of $25,151,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 48,953 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total transaction of $5,752,467.03.

On Monday, November 25th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,318 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.60, for a total transaction of $12,855,796.80.

On Thursday, November 21st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 108,264 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $12,465,516.96.

On Monday, November 18th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,208,172.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 100 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $11,407.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,918 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $19,835,347.90.

LLY stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.00. The stock had a trading volume of 286,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,024. The firm has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.00.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87,250 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.41.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

