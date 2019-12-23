Elysium (ELS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $203.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elysium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00557454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008102 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.