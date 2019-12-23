Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:EEX opened at $10.53 on Monday. Emerald Expositions Events has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.38 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 446.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

