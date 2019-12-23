Emirex Token (EMRX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $203,929.00

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Emirex Token has a total market cap of $11.88 million and approximately $203,929.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emirex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00006317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, VinDAX and Coinlim.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emirex Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00038267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.47 or 0.06175234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029900 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001859 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Emirex Token Profile

EMRX is a token. It launched on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,747,172 tokens. The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com. Emirex Token’s official message board is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL. Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL.

Buying and Selling Emirex Token

Emirex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, Coinsbit and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emirex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emirex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emirex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emirex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emirex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.