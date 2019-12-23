Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) PT Set at $56.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) has been given a $56.00 target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENB. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.34.

Shares of ENB opened at $39.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 59,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.7% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

