Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ENLAY. BNP Paribas cut shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ENLAY opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.46. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21.

About Enel S.p.A. ADS

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

