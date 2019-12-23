Enjin Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.64 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $61.15 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00001039 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00182328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.01164916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025780 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00116971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,964,644 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjincoin.io.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Tidex, COSS, Liqui, Livecoin, Bancor Network, Binance, AirSwap, HitBTC, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit, Coinrail, Cryptopia, OKEx, Kyber Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.