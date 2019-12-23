Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.75 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$21.31.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$22.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.37. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$9.45 and a 52 week high of C$25.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$80.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Nayan Singh sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$50,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,612,500.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.