Essentia (ESS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $32,193.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Essentia has a market cap of $469,215.00 and $32,193.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $470.04 or 0.06293836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000484 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029910 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex, BitForex, Bilaxy, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

