Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $486.65 million and $703.31 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $4.19 or 0.00055259 BTC on exchanges including Kraken, Bit-Z, Liquid and Coinroom.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.42 or 0.01758949 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,102,111 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Upbit, Liquid, Coinone, RightBTC, Exmo, Bitsane, Indodax, OKCoin International, Stocks.Exchange, Gate.io, ChaoEX, Bibox, ABCC, C-CEX, OKEx, Huobi, HitBTC, Gatehub, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, Coinhub, BTC Markets, LBank, FCoin, Korbit, CPDAX, Exrates, Ovis, Coinbase Pro, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Coinut, Bitfinex, Cryptopia, Kraken, CoinEgg, BigONE, Binance, QBTC, HBUS, YoBit, CoinExchange, Instant Bitex, Crex24, Koineks, Coinnest, Kucoin, BtcTrade.im, Coinsuper, CoinEx, EXX, CoinBene, BTC Trade UA, BCEX, C2CX, ZB.COM, Bitbns, BitForex, Bithumb, Bit-Z and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

