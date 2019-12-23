EventChain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,924.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One EventChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. EventChain has a market cap of $81,088.00 and $2,924.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.53 or 0.06190209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

