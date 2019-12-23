EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) versus NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Head-To-Head Contrast

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) and EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of NIPPON STL & SU/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NIPPON STL & SU/S has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVRAZ has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NIPPON STL & SU/S and EVRAZ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIPPON STL & SU/S $51.19 billion 0.29 $1.76 billion $2.08 7.49 EVRAZ $12.84 billion 0.59 $2.41 billion $1.65 3.18

EVRAZ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NIPPON STL & SU/S. EVRAZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NIPPON STL & SU/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NIPPON STL & SU/S and EVRAZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIPPON STL & SU/S 4.50% 8.09% 3.70% EVRAZ N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NIPPON STL & SU/S and EVRAZ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIPPON STL & SU/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 EVRAZ 2 2 0 0 1.50

Summary

NIPPON STL & SU/S beats EVRAZ on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products. It also provides pipes and tubes; and railway, automotive, and construction and industrial machinery parts, such as railway wheels, driving mechanisms, axles, couplers, bogie trucks, brake disks, control bogies, brake calipers, test equipment, crankshafts and front axles, aluminum wheels, permanent magnet retarders, die materials, mill rolls, circular forgings, forged products for power generation, and shape-memory alloys. In addition, the company offers titanium products for use in automobiles, architecture, civil engineering and ocean development, aircraft, sports gears and consumer products, welded tubes, PHE, and chemical and electrolytic fields; stainless steel sheets, shapes, plates, and wire rods, as well as strips, clad steel sheets, nickel and nickel alloy products, and crystal series products; and steel slags. Further, it manufactures and markets industrial machinery and equipment; performs construction work under contract; and engages in waste processing and recycling activities, as well as in supplying electricity, gas, and heat. Additionally, the company offers coal-based chemical products and petrochemicals, as well as electronic materials; and materials for semiconductors and electronic parts, carbon fiber and composite products, and products that apply technologies for metal processing. It also provides computer systems engineering and consulting services; and IT-enabled outsourcing and other services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products. The company is involved in the extraction of vanadium ore; iron ore mining and enrichment; and coal mining and enrichment, as well as energy-generation, shipping, and railway transportation businesses. It has operations in the Commonwealth of Independent States, America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and internationally. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia. EVRAZ plc is a subsidiary of Lanebrook Limited.

