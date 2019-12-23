ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. ExlService reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 25,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,726,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,478,867.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Pavan Bagai sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $708,907.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,904.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,045 shares of company stock worth $4,017,124 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ExlService by 100.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in ExlService by 183.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

EXLS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.71. 3,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,040. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average is $66.78. ExlService has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $71.02.

ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

