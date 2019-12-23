Fantasy Sports Trading Up 12.5% This Week (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. In the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $43,938.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00038083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $465.84 or 0.06148414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029927 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001865 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports' total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports' official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

