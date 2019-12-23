FedoraCoin (TIPS) Reaches Market Cap of $198,541.00

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and CoinExchange. FedoraCoin has a market cap of $198,541.00 and $9.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FedoraCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00558730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007933 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000485 BTC.

FedoraCoin Profile

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FedoraCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FedoraCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.