Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

FENC opened at $5.91 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $120.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 229,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 55,933 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 455,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

