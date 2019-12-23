Ferguson (LON:FERG) Sets New 1-Year High at $7,038.00

Shares of Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7,038 ($92.58) and last traded at GBX 7,014 ($92.27), with a volume of 39245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,916 ($90.98).

Several research firms have issued reports on FERG. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,430 ($71.43) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered Ferguson to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 5,500 ($72.35) in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,281 ($95.78) to GBX 7,532 ($99.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,321.06 ($83.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,730.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,139.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.63. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

In other Ferguson news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,583 ($86.60), for a total transaction of £166,089.09 ($218,480.78).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

