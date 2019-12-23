Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Receives $2.82 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.82.

GSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,557.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 373,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 307,818 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 3.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 550,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 211.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 137,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ferroglobe by 255.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,757,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 1,263,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSM stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $153.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.01.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $381.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.30 million. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

