Financial Analysis: Acacia Diversified (OTCMKTS:ACCA) & China Auto Logistics (OTCMKTS:CALI)

Acacia Diversified (OTCMKTS:ACCA) and China Auto Logistics (OTCMKTS:CALI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acacia Diversified and China Auto Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Diversified $410,000.00 7.60 -$1.71 million N/A N/A China Auto Logistics $467.06 million N/A $3.98 million N/A N/A

China Auto Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Acacia Diversified.

Profitability

This table compares Acacia Diversified and China Auto Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Diversified -216.81% N/A -187.35% China Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Acacia Diversified and China Auto Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A China Auto Logistics 0 0 1 0 3.00

China Auto Logistics has a consensus price target of $0.34, suggesting a potential upside of 962.50%. Given China Auto Logistics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe China Auto Logistics is more favorable than Acacia Diversified.

Risk and Volatility

Acacia Diversified has a beta of -1.37, meaning that its stock price is 237% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Auto Logistics has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Auto Logistics beats Acacia Diversified on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acacia Diversified Company Profile

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade cannabis oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. It also intends to engage in the research and development activities, as well as retail and wholesale distribution of medical hemp products and dietary supplements. The company was formerly known as Acacia Automotive, Inc. and changed its name to Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

China Auto Logistics Company Profile

China Auto Logistics Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells and trades in imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Sales of Automobiles, Financing Services, and Other Services segments. The company also offers financing services, including letter of credit issuance, purchase deposit financing, and import duty advances services, as well as automobile value-added services comprising assistance related to customs clearance, storage, and delivery services. In addition, it provides Web-based advertising services through its Websites, such as at188.com that provides sales and trading information related to imported automobiles, as well as parts and components information; and at160.com, which offers real-time price comparison, and sales and trading information. It primarily serves authorized dealers and agents, free traders or wholesalers, and individual customers. The company is headquartered in Tianjin, the People's Republic of China.

