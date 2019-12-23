Financial Analysis: First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) versus Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG)

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) and First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of First Quantum Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group and First Quantum Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group 0 0 0 0 N/A First Quantum Minerals 0 5 5 0 2.50

First Quantum Minerals has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.44%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group and First Quantum Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group $50,000.00 8.59 $21.25 million N/A N/A First Quantum Minerals $3.97 billion 1.70 $441.00 million N/A N/A

First Quantum Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group.

Profitability

This table compares Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group and First Quantum Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group N/A -5.67% 3.52% First Quantum Minerals 6.67% 3.69% 1.68%

Risk & Volatility

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group has a beta of 5.15, meaning that its share price is 415% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 3.58, meaning that its share price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group focuses on mining, processing, producing, and selling direct reduced iron feed stock for the steel industry in the People's Republic of China. The company owns an iron ore concentrate production line on the Zhuolu Mine, which is located in Zhuolu County, Hebei Province. It also intends to produce direct reduced iron using advanced reduction rotary kiln technology with iron sand as the principal raw material. The company is based in Zhangjiakou, the People's Republic of China.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland. It also has interests in copper and nickel projects at various stages of development located in Panama, Argentina, Peru, and Zambia. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

