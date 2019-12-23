Financial Analysis: Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and Hennessy Advisors (NYSE:HNNA)

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lazard and Hennessy Advisors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard $2.88 billion 1.42 $527.13 million $4.16 9.35 Hennessy Advisors $42.72 million 1.89 $11.03 million N/A N/A

Lazard has higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Advisors.

Dividends

Lazard pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Lazard pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lazard has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Hennessy Advisors has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Lazard has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lazard and Hennessy Advisors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard 12.29% 50.66% 7.39% Hennessy Advisors 25.82% 14.69% 10.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Lazard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lazard shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lazard and Hennessy Advisors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard 2 3 0 0 1.60 Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lazard presently has a consensus price target of $37.80, suggesting a potential downside of 2.85%. Given Lazard’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lazard is more favorable than Hennessy Advisors.

Summary

Lazard beats Hennessy Advisors on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The company's Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

