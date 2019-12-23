Financial Analysis: Repay (RPAY) versus Its Rivals

Repay (NASDAQ: RPAY) is one of 136 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Repay to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repay and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Repay N/A $1.52 million -108.71 Repay Competitors $2.75 billion $421.21 million 9.19

Repay’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Repay. Repay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Repay and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay N/A -15.32% -12.05% Repay Competitors 0.57% -3.54% 1.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Repay and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 0 5 0 3.00 Repay Competitors 1291 5264 8985 409 2.53

Repay presently has a consensus target price of $16.80, suggesting a potential upside of 10.38%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 6.94%. Given Repay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Repay is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Repay has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay’s competitors have a beta of 0.76, indicating that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repay competitors beat Repay on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition, Ltd. and changed its name to Repay Holdings Corporation in July 2019. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

