FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Filtronic (LON:FTC)

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Filtronic (LON:FTC) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Filtronic stock opened at GBX 9.60 ($0.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.89. The company has a market cap of $20.41 million and a P/E ratio of -16.00. Filtronic has a 12-month low of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 10.99 ($0.14).

Filtronic Company Profile

Filtronic plc designs and manufactures customized radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave components and subsystems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Filtronic Wireless and Filtronic Broadband. It offers E-band and V-band transceiver modules; GaN amplifiers, including point-to-point backhaul radio links and power amplifiers; microwave and millimeter-wave filters and diplexers; E-band power amplifiers; and ultra-high capacity data links.

