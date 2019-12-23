Fintab (FNTB) Trading Up 3% Over Last Week

Fintab (CURRENCY:FNTB) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Fintab has a market cap of $8,819.00 and $1.00 worth of Fintab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fintab token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fintab has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fintab alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00181752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01167934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025756 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00117195 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fintab Token Profile

Fintab’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Fintab’s total supply is 3,079,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,779,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Fintab is /r/FinTab. Fintab’s official Twitter account is @fintab_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fintab’s official message board is steemit.com/@fintab. Fintab’s official website is fintab.io/ico.

Buying and Selling Fintab

Fintab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fintab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fintab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fintab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fintab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fintab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.