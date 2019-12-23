First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.41 Million

Equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will report $107.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.35 million to $119.46 million. First Majestic Silver posted sales of $74.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year sales of $379.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.60 million to $416.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $551.38 million, with estimates ranging from $496.91 million to $639.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.54 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

AG traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $11.09. 246,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,833. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 35,738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,220 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,158 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 985,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 63,895 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 24.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,007 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at $1,120,000. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

