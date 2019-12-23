FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.30

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 18232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 target price on shares of FormFactor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. FormFactor had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 38,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $754,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $565,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,669.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,976 shares of company stock worth $1,774,952. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,802,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,252,000 after purchasing an additional 363,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,431,000 after acquiring an additional 32,305 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,759 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,212,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

