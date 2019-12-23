FUTURAX (FTXT) Market Capitalization Reaches $2,487.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 35.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 90.6% higher against the dollar. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and Fatbtc. FUTURAX has a market cap of $2,487.00 and approximately $19,722.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00051604 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00327410 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003729 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013165 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015178 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 71% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009549 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Fatbtc and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

