FY2019 EPS Estimates for 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Decreased by Analyst

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 89bio in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Sarraf now forecasts that the company will earn ($35.76) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($6.08). Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($30.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($29.43).

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $25.69 on Monday. 89bio has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $46.19.

In other 89bio news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 575,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $15,525,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 837,500 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $22,612,500.00.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.