FY2019 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Decreased by Wedbush

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KEY. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price target on KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.77%.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $8,001,832.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,392,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,515 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $171,936.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 670,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,208 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,685,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,410,000 after acquiring an additional 241,553 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 823,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

