FY2019 EPS Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ONEOK in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OKE. Raymond James reduced their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.07.

Shares of OKE opened at $75.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,047,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in ONEOK by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

