FY2019 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Lowered by Analyst

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $21.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $21.50. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $814.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SIVB. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $250.94 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $177.70 and a one year high of $259.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 45.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 21,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total transaction of $1,127,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,328 shares of company stock worth $3,652,381 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

