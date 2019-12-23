FY2019 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $5.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.03.

NYSE VLO opened at $95.27 on Monday. Valero Energy has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

