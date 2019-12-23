FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Dream Industrial REIT Issued By Desjardins (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Dream Industrial REIT alerts:

Dream Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$8.08 and a 52-week high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$49.51 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.