FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Issued By Wedbush

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.37. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Maxim Group set a $126.00 price objective on Darden Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.24.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $110.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $95.83 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $190,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at $808,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 14,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 157,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

