FY2020 EPS Estimates for AAR Corp. Lifted by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for AAR in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will earn $2.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.63. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AAR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AIR. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

AAR stock opened at $51.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.14. AAR has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.23.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.16 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. AAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $42,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AAR by 27.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AAR by 68.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

